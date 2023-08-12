Holbrook coach Matt Sharp admitted his side were given a touch-up around the stoppage in Saturday's clash with Brock-Burrum.
The Brookers won by 11.14 (80) to 6.6 (42) at Holbrook but Sharp was less than amused, at three-quarter-time especially, by elements of their game.
Missing a number of key players, including coach Peter Cook, the Saints gave a good account of themselves and matched Holbrook on the scoreboard in the third term.
"We were challenged in the middle of the ground," Sharp said.
"I thought they actually gave us a touch-up in the middle of the ground.
"So to lose that battle and still get the points probably shows the guys worked hard away from the stoppage.
"We've had a really big month, we knew they were going to come here and challenge us and it was good to get the four points, simple as that."
There will be no glossing over the issues when Holbrook's players report for training on Tuesday.
"The game was filmed, so that's fantastic," Sharp said.
"We always watch a couple of quarters on a Tuesday night and this will be fantastic to watch.
"It'll show that if you have weak links in zones or any of your systems, you'll be exposed.
"That was a good reminder we didn't get our starting points right in the midfield and zone a couple of times, that we didn't quite click onto one-v-one.
"There's a lot to take out of it."
Brock-Burrum, looking to book their place in the Hume League finals series, gave as good as they got in a first quarter which finished with the Brookers in front by nine points.
However, the Saints were kept goalless in the second term and Holbrook's 25-point advantage at the main break should have been greater after they kicked 2.5 for the quarter.
Keith Tallent proved to be a thorn in their side after the restart, booting two goals and missing another couple of set shots after finding space inside forward 50 on the back of Brock-Burrum's pressure.
Two goals from Raven Jolliffe at least restored parity for the quarter, with both sides kicking 2.3, before Sharp's rev-up at the final huddle got the desired reaction.
Logan Hamilton nailed two goals in quick succession and AB Mackinlay struck with a crafty snap before Ben Parker completed the scoring with his second of the game.
Tallent finished with three for the day and the Saints remain sixth, a win clear of Jindera, with two rounds to play.
