Homelessness, palliative care, adult ADHD and the challenging state of maternity wards were subjects of discussion when the Country Women's Association of NSW president visited the Albury branch.
CWA state president Joy Beames, NSW secretary Pam Wright and treasurer Sharyn Buck addressed a crowd of 42 women in Albury on Saturday, August 12.
"Homelessness is a huge issue we are focusing on right now," Mrs Beames said.
"People don't realise how much homelessness is out there, and it's not just those who traditionally fall victim to it - everyone is at risk.
"I heard about a fellow who has a full-time job yet he is living in his car because he can't find anywhere to live, it's not that he can't afford it, it's simply because he can't find anywhere."
The CWA was founded 101 years ago to enhance maternity care and decrease childbirth mortality; today, the fight continues.
"Over a century later, we are still having to advocate for maternity services because we've actually gone backwards," Mrs Beames said.
"They established hospital and maternity units so people could have their babies and then basically because of litigation they decided no, you have to have your babies in bigger hospitals.
"Which means right now in places like Bourke and Cobar mothers have to go live in Dubbo, which is four hours away, for six weeks so they can have their baby in the hospital there, which shouldn't be the case."
Improving palliative care for people who are nearing the end of their life is another priority for the CWA.
"Having a dedicated palliative care unit means people have somewhere the family can come in and see them when they need their family most," Mrs Beames said.
"I heard an example just recently, there was no palliative care unit at the hospital so this person kept their family member at home as long as they could, then when the family could no longer have her at home, she had to go into a hospital room with four beds, which meant the family couldn't visit because the other beds were occupied.
"This is something we need to fix."
In preparation for the CWA's awareness week in September, the organisation is shedding light on a lesser known disorder that has gained prominence recently: adult ADHD.
"In the last few years it has surfaced that adults can actually have ADHD, where it has traditionally just been classed as a child thing," Mrs Beames said.
"We want to educate people about the problem and make them aware that it's a real thing, and by doing that, we hope to help in reducing the costs of diagnosing and treating adult ADHD."
Mrs Beames' visit to the Border coincided with 80th anniversary of the CWA's Gerogery branch.
At the celebration on Thursday, August 10, Mrs Beames described how the branch was formed in 1938, went into recess but restarted in 1943, and applauded its enduring commitment to community service.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy and Greater Hume Shire mayor Tony Quinn also spoke at the event.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.