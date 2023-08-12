ROUND 16
FOOTBALL
Wang Rovers 9.9 (63) lost to Wodonga 11.12 (78)
Myrtleford 12.5 (77) lost to Nth Albury 12.8 (80)
Lavington 9.11 (65) lost to Wangaratta 14.15 (99)
Wod. Raiders 7.8 (50) lost to Albury 21.12 (138)
ROUND 17
Mitta United 10.7 (67) def Tallangatta 9.7 (61)
Wod. Saints 10.9 (69) lost to Thurgoona 15.13 (103)
Beechworth 33.20 (218) def Wahgunyah 1.1 (7)
Yackandandah 7.10 (52) def Barnawartha 6.11 (47)
Kiewa-SC 6.10 (46) lost to Chiltern 8.7 (55)
Rutherglen 8.4 (52) lost to Dederang-MB 11.11 (77)
ROUND 16
Howlong 11.5 (71) def Bill. Crows 4.5 (29)
Osborne 20.12 (132) def Jindera 7.10 (52)
Culcairn 11.14 (80) def Lockhart 11.7 (73)
RWW Giants 9.13 (67) def Henty 4.5 (29)
Holbrook 11.14 (80) def Brock-Burrum 6.6 (42)
CDHBU 33.18 (216) def Magpies 4.0 (24)
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
Cudgewa 21.10 (136) def Tumbarumba 3.7 (25)
