Cudgewa stormed into the Upper Murray grand final on Saturday with a crushing win over Tumbarumba.
The Blues won by 21.10 (136) to 3.7 (25) at Cudgewa, delivering what coach Drew Cameron described as their most complete performance of the season.
Having gone through the home-and-away season undefeated, Cameron's side underlined their status as red-hot flag favourites by dominating against the reigning premiers.
"We're very excited and looking forward to the big dance," Cameron said.
"A lot of work has gone into this.
"It's one thing to put the list together but it's another t\o get it to peak at the right time.
"We've got one to go, so we're not drinking our own bathwater at the moment but we're pretty clear on our goals and it feels like we're peaking at the right time.
"Our average winning margin in the last month is about 110 points so it feels like we've clicked and it's good to be a part of that."
There were big performances all over the ground but one man stood out.
"Jason Bartel was the real key today," Cameron said.
"He probably had 10 disposals in the first 15 minutes.
"Darcy McKimmie, again, was brilliant, Josh Bartel was pivotal and the three big boys down forward were blessed with some nice delivery.
"Mitch Pynappels doesn't get a lot of kudos but he's our captain and our leader and he was brilliant again.
"He set the day up for us in the midfield."
Tumbarumba will now face Bullioh in the preliminary final on Saturday, August 19.
