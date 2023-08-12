The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cudgewa demolish Tumbarumba to reach Upper Murray grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 12 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Prior gets his hands to the footy for Cudgewa against Tumbarumba. Picture by James Wiltshire
Adam Prior gets his hands to the footy for Cudgewa against Tumbarumba. Picture by James Wiltshire

Cudgewa stormed into the Upper Murray grand final on Saturday with a crushing win over Tumbarumba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.