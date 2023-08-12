Albury slashed its percentage deficit in half as the battle for the minor premiership took another twist on Saturday.
The Tigers kept the home team scoreless in the second quarter in racking up a 21.12 (138) to 7.8 (50) win over Wodonga Raiders.
Albury went into the round 16 clash trailing Yarrawonga by a win and a percentage of 14.43, but with the Pigeons having the bye and not receiving any points, the visitors have cut the deficit to 6.95 with two games left.
"It was a good team-first performance, everyone bought in," midfielder and leadership group member Jake Gaynor offered.
The Tigers' best and fairest is likely to be the league's tightest, given the consistently even contributions.
Unheralded Jake Page was outstanding, highlighting that depth, ruck Isaac Muller continued his strong season with another powerhouse display, while defender Hamish Gilmore was also terrific.
That long list was also displayed in the goalkicking with Ben Kelly and regular defender Jessy Wilson kicking four apiece, while leading forward Jacob Conlan snared three.
The Tigers were missing a handful of stars, including co-coach Anthony Miles and his former Gold Coast Suns' team-mate George Horlin-Smith, but Raiders were also missing a gun in another ex-AFL player Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who's likely to miss the last two rounds with a broken hand.
It's a cruel blow for Raiders, who are the league's youngest team and desperately short of experience.
Albury faces Wodonga (fourth) and Lavington (seventh) as it looks to pip the Pigeons for top spot, while they face top five outfits Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.