Albury defeats Wodonga Raiders by 88 points in Ovens and Murray football

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 7:37pm
Jake Page was excellent for the Tigers in their thumping win over Wodonga Raiders.
Albury slashed its percentage deficit in half as the battle for the minor premiership took another twist on Saturday.

