Two new tennis courts has the Splitters Creek community buzzing with excitement.
An official opening for the courts at Splitters Creek Community Centre was held on Saturday, August 12, made possible by a NSW government grant of more than $95,000 and an additional $10,000 from the community.
The project has been almost three years in the making after a survey of the Splitters Creek population late in 2020 resulted in strong support for tennis courts.
Splitters Creek Community Inc president Lucy Clancy said it had made sport more accessible to everyone in the locality.
"You can ride down or walk down to the courts and have a hit. Being out of town, it just makes those opportunities a little bit easier," she said.
"You can see that people are getting together more frequently. Myself and some of the other ladies in the community who have got children and are quite busy can make the time to just duck down to the courts and the kids can play on the playground.
"It's our neighbourhood safer place because we've got the fire sheds there and it's our community centre facility. We host things there on a monthly basis and it's had a bit of a produce shop and various community events throughout the year.
"The community centre was built in 2012 and we added a playground and now we've got tennis courts, so it's just enhancing the space. It's quite a big, green space and we actually get a few weddings and things out there that people hire the hall for.
"COVID got in the way a bit and all of our prices went up, so the community centre dipped into its own pocket and threw in an extra $10,000 towards the courts. It was quite the community effort."
Mrs Clancy said tennis coaching will be offered from September and plans are in motion for a social competition to start in October.
Albury MP Justin Clancy and mayor Kylie King tested out the courts during the opening.
"It was really nice of Justin and Kylie to come out. The weather wasn't the greatest, it was a bit overcast and there was a little bit of drizzle, but we still got a few people down to have a glass of bubbly and celebrate the opening," Mrs Clancy said.
"Justin spoke so well. He hit the nail on the head talking about how it's about fostering community out at Splitters Creek by doing the development of the tennis court and what a difference it makes to community.
"A few different people that we wouldn't normally see at community events came along, which was nice to try and get more of a mix and have that socialisation."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.