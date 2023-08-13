Five teams will battle for two spots in a thrilling finale to the regular season on Saturday.
Mitta United (42 points, 139.00%), Chiltern (40, 123.07%), Tallangatta (38, 114.07%), Dederang-Mount Beauty (36, 113.79%) and Barnawartha (36, 102.55%) are desperately chasing an elimination finals berth.
Mitta faces a tough test against second-placed Yackandandah, Chiltern is home to DMB, Tallangatta is away to second-bottom Wahgunyah, while Barnawartha is home to third-placed Thurgoona.
In Saturday's penultimate round, Mitta claimed a 40-26 win over Tallangatta.
Caroline Pooley scored a match-high 30 goals, while the vistors' Hannah Pole landed 14.
Yackandandah defeated Barnawartha 58-43.
The home team shot to a nine-goal lead at the first break and with Justine Willis and Emma Maslen in outstanding form, combining with Molly Beatty (35 goals), the Roos powered past the Tigers.
Tara Maybury (30 goals) joined Kristen Morey in the best.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek belted Chiltern 70-37.
Jess Barton rattled up 66 goals, with Kate Worsteling and Narelle Taylor superb.
Zoe Rae scored 23 goals for the visitors, with strong support from Jasmine Hymus and Mackenzie Piper.
Beechworth toppled Wahgunyah 42-25.
Bailey Lang posted 23 goals for the home outfit, with Rachel Cavallin contributing 19.
Tegan Chambeyron and Gina Garland impressed, while Lauren Connell nabbed 18 goals as Caitlin Byatt and Emily Morey were prominent.
DMB toppled Rutherglen 61-17.
Caitin Grambau scored 44 goals, while Lexie Shannon and Hayley Thomson snared seven apiece for Rutherglen.
And Thurgoona blasted Wodonga Saints 60-22.
Kami Kimball (30 goals) and Mardi Nicholson (28) combined, while Danielle Walsh scored 13 for the Saints.
