The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Five teams battling for two spots in Tallangatta and District netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitta United's Caroline Pooley shot 30 goals in the win over Tallangatta.
Mitta United's Caroline Pooley shot 30 goals in the win over Tallangatta.

Five teams will battle for two spots in a thrilling finale to the regular season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.