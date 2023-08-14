The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Barnawartha's Jamee Fazackerley and Grant Pimm awarded CFA Citizen's Commendation

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Barnawartha couple who risked their lives to help their neighbours escape their burning home have been recognised for their bravery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.