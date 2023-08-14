A Barnawartha couple who risked their lives to help their neighbours escape their burning home have been recognised for their bravery.
Jamee Fazackerley and Grant Pimm were awarded a Citizen's Commendation from the CFA on Saturday, August 12, after their swift actions to help a mother and her three children to safety on September 18, 2022.
After escorting one child out, Mr Pimm re-entered the home to rescue the other two children and their mother, while Ms Fazackerley dialled triple zero and welcomed them into her house to provide first aid.
Mr Pimm and Ms Fazackerley's award citation said they provided critical first response during the incident "that would be considered above and beyond for community members".
"It is thought that due to Jamee's swift actions to call triple zero, the fire was responded to and under control before the structure was fully involved; but not before Grant selflessly put himself in considerable danger to enter the house and locate the family inside," the citation read.
"After rescuing one child, Grant re-entered the home to locate the other household members and broke a bedroom window in order to safely rescue and reunite them.
"Demonstrating further compassion and vital post-rescue actions, Grant and Jamee then took the family into their home to help manage their injuries and welfare until ambulance and police arrived.
"In what could have been a far more tragic outcome, it is without hesitation that Grant and Jamee are to be awarded the Citizen's Commendation from CFA to mark their exemplary contribution and actions that day."
The award was presented by CFA board member Ross Coyle, who was a member of the Barnawartha brigade on scene.
Mr Pimm said the fact the fire wasn't fully involved allowed him to find a safe passage in and out of the home.
"There was still lights on in the house because the power hadn't burned out or anything yet, so I could still see a clear path through, and that was when I made my move," he said.
"By the time I got back out and was pulling them out of the front window, you couldn't see anything in the house.
"The couches were fully on fire by that point and the cork flooring in the house was fully going. It was blowing windows out of the house not even a minute after I had the kids out.
"Jamee brought them into our house and gave them all a drink and first aid and helped as much as she could to settle the kids down.
"The ambulance was over the moon that someone had got them out of the rain, got them warmed up and made sure they weren't bleeding or had big burns or anything. She did what she could while she could until the ambulance turned up to do the rest."
Ms Fazackerley said "it all just happened so quickly" and described it as "a fight or flight situation".
She paid tribute to the CFA for how quickly they responded and got the blaze under control.
"We couldn't thank them enough for their response and how quickly everything was under control. For a little brigade, they did such a fantastic job of making sure everything was in order," she said.
"(Barnawartha brigade captain) Xavier Stanford actually popped around a couple of months ago to notify us that we'd be receiving the award.
"The CFA were fantastic. From when I called triple zero to the time that they arrived, it was seven minutes.
"Considering they're all volunteers, I think the majority of the brigade rolled out that night.
"There was other neighbours involved making sure that everyone was OK and making sure everybody else was out of their houses around it. It was very much a community effort."
Mr Pimm said they were grateful to be considered for the honour.
"For a small community to push how they did. There was a lot of people here and they did a bloody good job," he said.
"It made us proud to live in a small town."
Mr Stanford said it was an honour to be able to nominate the pair.
"I was the incident controller on that day, so to arrive on scene with the house quite involved with fire, obviously our first priority is rescue. We were very thankful and it's good to know people like that are around," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.