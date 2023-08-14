Jayden Beaumont will play no further part in Holbrook's premiership defence after suffering a major knee injury.
Beaumont, who hasn't featured since the round nine loss to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, is recovering from ACL surgery.
The former Thurgoona and North Albury player was on crutches on Saturday, watching the Brookers' win over Brock-Burrum.
"He's done his ACL," Holbrook coach Matt Sharp confirmed.
"He's had his operation and he's finished for the year.
"He didn't even know. His knee just pulled up a bit sore so he got a scan."
Beaumont has played 59 games for Holbrook - 48 seniors and 11 reserves - since calling time on his Ovens and Murray career in 2017.
"He's a big miss for us," Sharp admitted.
"He's a bit of a quiet achiever but his last eight games of the year last year were next level and his finals series was as good as it gets.
"He's played a lot of O and M football at North Albury and he's got a good resume in terms of a footy head.
"It'll be very hard to replace him because he's played over 200 senior games of football.
"He brings a lot so it's just a real shame it's played out this way."
Luke Gestier, however, could return from his lengthy hamstring lay-off as early as this weekend.
The key forward hasn't played since May, kicking 17 goals in the first six games of the year before being sidelined.
"He's probably a week or two away," Sharp said.
"He's very professional in his rehab and I think Rama (Michael Rampal) is probably going to be the story line for him on what you can control away from footy and when you get your opportunity, what you bring to the team.
"When he's out there, he brings a lot, so he'll be up and going."
Rampal announced his retirement earlier this month in the wake of a hamstring injury of his own but Sharp insists he still has plenty to offer.
"Rama's unbelievable," Sharp said.
"In terms of being professional and rehab and things that, he's been unbelievable with our younger guys.
"If someone cramps, he's straight on the text messages, do this, do that, and he's always in the gym here at 5.30pm and he's out on the track.
"He doesn't have a title but in terms of what he did last year and what he's brought to the table again this year, in terms of being a professional footballer, he backs it up."
