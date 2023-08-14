The Border Mail
Holbrook's Jayden Beamount suffers ACL injury and won't play again this season

Updated August 14 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
Jayden Beaumont played in the Hume League grand final for Holbrook last season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jayden Beaumont will play no further part in Holbrook's premiership defence after suffering a major knee injury.

