Man charged after allegedly shooting and killing pet deer Rudie

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting and killing a pet deer.
Rudie, a three legged deer who had been rescued when he was just a few days old, was reported missing by owner Miranda Petts on Monday last week.
He had last been seen the night before on Sunday, August 7.
Albury police launched an investigation into the incident at the Wirlinga property.
Blood stains were visible leading to a fence where the pet was likely loaded into the back of a car after being shot.
Investigators have confirmed a man will face court next month.
"Following inquiries, a 49-year-old man attended Albury Police Station about 5pm on Wednesday (9 August 2023), after speaking with police," a spokesman said.
"The man was issued a future court attendance notice for stock theft, fire firearm into building or onto enclosed lands and enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse."
The man will face Albury court on September 27.
