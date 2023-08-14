Fire crews contain chimney blaze at home in Yackandandah

Fire crews have contained a fire in a chimney at a home in Yackandandah.
Four CFA units responded to the incident, at a home on the Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road, at 7.10pm on Sunday.
A fire had broken out in the chimney, with the incident deemed safe after 22 minutes.
Nobody was trapped or injured.
