The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fire crews contain chimney blaze at home in Yackandandah

By Local News
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA crews quickly contained the fire on Sunday night. File photo
CFA crews quickly contained the fire on Sunday night. File photo

Fire crews have contained a fire in a chimney at a home in Yackandandah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.