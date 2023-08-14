The Border Mail's Mark Jesser, Tara Trewhella and James Wiltshire were out capturing the weekend in sport. From Holbrook to Wangaratta, Kiewa to Cudgewa, there were some kilometres driven over the two days.
Cudgewa is the first team to book a spot in the Upper Murray grand final with a dominant performance over last year's premiers, Tumbarumba.
Wodonga Bulldogs break their finals drought by defeating the Rovers at W. J. Findlay Oval.
Wangaratta's Callum Moore kicked 10 goals in their victory over Lavington. But the netballers evened the scales with the Panther women beating the Pies on the court.
Holbrook proved too strong against Brock-Burrum in Hume league.
Lavington book their spot in the North East Border Female Football League grand final with their win over Wangaratta Rovers.
Albury United will finish the season as champions after defeating Melrose in terrible conditions in a wet night game at Jelbart Park.
