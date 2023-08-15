The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Female Founders Network launch business event for mental health

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Co-creator Lucille Loveday says the event will look "connect with other ambitious women, learn from the best and brightest in the industry, and take your mental health and business to the next level," she said.
Self-care, mental health and motivation are the cornerstones of a new North East women's networking event happening next month.

