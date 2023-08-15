Self-care, mental health and motivation are the cornerstones of a new North East women's networking event happening next month.
In conjunction with Jean Hailes Women's Health Week, the Female Founders Network's Self Care, Sisterhood + Success event, held at Cafe PreVue in Wangaratta, aims to bring rural women together to celebrate the triumphs of business while managing the work-life balance.
The September 8 event will have a special focus on the importance of mental health.
"We all know running a business can be a challenging and isolating experience, especially for those living in rural areas," co-creator Lucille Loveday said.
Ms Loveday said the event's importance would be in helping women "come together and share our experiences, insights, and strategies for success".
"Our event will feature a range of expert speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, all focused on helping you develop the skills and connections you need to thrive in your business and personal life," she said.
"We want to offer a space where women can come and talk through some of their business challenges, but also talk about that collective experience of burnout and being overwhelmed and juggling too much."
Ms Loveday said it was equally important to talk about the lows of business and not just the highs.
"The core group has come up with an idea that we think is exciting and we hope meets the needs of women in the region," she said.
Around 20 women from Benalla, Yackandandah and Wangaratta have already registered for the launch of the event.
Ms Loveday said it wasn't just shop-front business women who could come along.
"My hope is that we have women from a broad spectrum of business experience, women who have started side hustles or eCommerce stores, people looking after small kids or maybe they're just starting with ideas for business and want to feel motivated and inspired," she said.
"The aim is to support each other with a collective approach."
The group is looking to expand the concept by running satellite events in other parts of the region.
To sign up for the monthly meetups head to jeanhailes.org.au.
