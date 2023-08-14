An almost 100-year-old home and vacant block of land in a main East Albury street have fetched close to $1 million combined after both sold straight after auction on Saturday, August 12.
Agent Jack Stean, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, confirmed the renovated two-bedroom home on Schubach Street, built in 1928, sold in the vicinity of $600,000, while the land, approximately measured at 678 square metres, situated on the corner of Schubach and Mount streets, with Downside Street running behind it, went in the ballpark of $400,000.
Both buyers were from the Border region.
"There was good bidding on both. Three bidders on the house and two bidders on the block," Mr Stean said.
"It was pretty confident bidding, which was nice to see.
"They were lovely people who bought the house and really good people that bought the block as well. They're going to do a nice build on that site, which is exciting."
Mr Stean revealed June 2023 was one of the agency's best ever months in terms of sales.
"July was quieter, but it's the middle winter, so sales year-on-year in July are relatively quieter because of the weather," he said.
"It's been good since the sun has come out. There's been a lot more activity, which is nice.
"Spring is generally our busiest time of year."
In other property news, Ray White Albury North will auction four homes spread across East Albury, North Albury and Lavington on Tuesday, August 15.
