The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Strong bidding sees 1928 East Albury home and land block sell at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An almost 100-year-old home and vacant block of land in a main East Albury street have fetched close to $1 million combined after both sold straight after auction on Saturday, August 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.