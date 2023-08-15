Without correct spelling the history is lost once there is no one left to talk about it. Correcting signage comes at a cost. Can I now come from a different angle and ask that printed media refer to the feature as Klinges Hill?
When I Google search both spellings there is a good representation of the correct spelling, which is pleasing to see.
The Klinge surname is rare in Australia. While 'Klinger' or 'Kling' are more common, there seems to be only two families who migrated to Australia in the 1800s who used the spelling Klinge. The two families are not related.
The local Klinge history dates back to 1866 with the family having migrated from Prussia first to South Australia in 1846. The Klinges had land holdings in West Wodonga having selected blocks of land from the crown under Duffey's Land Act.
As my fellow sufferers would know, it is vital for us to have regular check-ups by a neurologist who specialises in treating and monitoring our progress, however finding one locally presents a challenge potentially following the recent retirement of the only neurologist I am aware of who treated Parkinson's patients.
This situation leaves us with no alternative than having to go to either Melbourne or Sydney to seek treatment.
There is a Melbourne-based neurologist who makes irregular trips to Wangaratta, however getting an appointment with him is limited.
In view of the significant number of potential patients a neurologist might expect, it intrigues me why the services of a qualified person could not be attracted to set up a practice in the Albury-Wodonga area, as there would not be a shortage of patients.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.