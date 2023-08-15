The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Campaign to ensure correct spelling of Wodonga's Klinges Hill

August 15 2023 - 10:30am
SCHOOL OF HARD KNOCKS: Wodonga West Primary School pictured here circa 1910 closed in 1949, but not before Des Klinge's family experienced ill-treatment due to their German heritage. Picture supplied
Klinge history dates back to 1866

As the Wodonga and District Historical Society representative on the council place names committee I have been making noise for some years now to try and get the Wodonga Council to put the "e" back in Klinges Hill to be true to the name of the family for whom it is named.

