Jindera disqualified driver does it again while fleeing cops at North Albury servo

By Albury Court
August 14 2023 - 8:00pm
Man made mad move as he merged on to Mate Street without making way for motorists
A recidivist disqualified driver who nearly missed two oncoming cars after accelerating onto a major North Albury road without giving way has been jailed for six months.

