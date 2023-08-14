Man made mad move as he merged on to Mate Street without making way for motorists

A recidivist disqualified driver who nearly missed two oncoming cars after accelerating onto a major North Albury road without giving way has been jailed for six months.
Protecting the community from Mitch Andrew Bales, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said had to play a significant role in his sentencing.
"I can't see that there appears to be an alternative (to jail) for Mr Bales," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said his dangerous driving was one of the more serious she had seen, given that it was also his "fifth or sixth" driving while disqualified.
Quite a number of other motorists, she said, were put at risk and so it was "an extremely serious example of that offence".
Ms McLaughlin said Bales' actions warranted a penalty that deterred him "and denounces his conduct".
Bales, 41, of Pioneer Drive, Jindera, appearing via a video link to jail, had pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to dangerous driving and two second offence charges of disqualified driving.
He also admitted to unrelated charges of possessing a prohibited drug and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
Police told the court that some of Bales' driving offences were captured on high-definition CCTV.
Bales was seen driving a blue Suzuki Swift from Logan Road into the APCO service station in North Albury on March 31 just before midday.
He parked at a bowser then got out and walked into the store, where he saw police.
Bales began making conversation with the officers, who knew he was a disqualified driver.
He left the store again just a couple of minutes later, but walked around outside "appearing to be looking to see if police were still there".
Five minutes late he got in his car, reversed before stopping for a few minutes and then drove off.
Police in a fully marked car were about 200 metres away from the APCO.
"Upon seeing the police vehicle, the accused accelerated and drove straight onto Mate Street, narrowly missing two vehicles which were travelling north."
Both cars had to "take evasive action" to avoid having an accident.
"The accused lost control, mounted the median strip and drove north in the south-bound lane of Mate Street," police said.
"The accused drove north for some time, heading directly into oncoming traffic, further causing other road users to avoid a collision."
Because of the danger, police decided against a pursuit.
They saw Bales' car parked on Tulla Street, North Albury. After doing patrols in the area, they then saw another vehicle, in Parkland Crescent, Lavington, which "the accused had strong links to".
Bales was standing outside the front of the house.
"The accused told police that him and the passenger swapped seats as they entered Mate Street," police said.
"This, however, could not be true as the vehicle never stopped at this intersection.
"The accused drove dangerously and recklessly on Mate Street just to avoid police, which is all captured on CCTV."
The goods in custody charge and drug charge, for which Bales was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order, related to matters a couple of weeks later.
On April 3, police were granted a firearms prohibition order related to Bales.
They went to his home on April 13 at 9.35am to serve the order and searched the premises.
They found cannabis leaf weighing 0.8 grams in a small bowl on a bedside table.
In the back storage shed was a Subaru WRX that had "a considerable amount of parts missing".
Its vehicle identification number revealed the car was stolen from Mitchell Street, Wodonga, between February 7 and 313.
Bales said he had no idea it was stolen, telling police that a mate he called "Philly" had arrived some months before with the car that he was using for parts for his own Subaru WRX.
"The accused allowed Philly to house the vehicle in his shed whilst he 'was working on it'."
