The resident of a Wodonga home gutted during an alleged arson attack continues to reside with friends after losing everything she owned in the incident.
It's been revealed the August 1 fire at a Marshall Street home was the second property lost by resident Muriel Williams in recent years.
The home was gutted, with police alleging the fire caused about $400,000 worth of damage.
During that incident, her Crackenback Street house was completely gutted.
Slashed hoses and a petrol container were visible outside the home after the blaze seven years ago.
Police were seen removing aerosol cans from the Wodonga home after the most recent fire.
Donations are now being sought for Ms Williams, 74, in a bid to get her back on her feet.
A social media post notes she is staying with family members while she waits for a new house to become available.
"Muriel was in Griffith visiting family when she got the phone call her house was burned down, she currently has nothing, she's heartbroken and depressed," the post on the Dreamtime Aroha Facebook page notes.
"After losing everything in the first fire it took her years (to) make her house feel like home again.
"While the main things are replaceable the memories and photos aren't."
The post led to more than $5000 in donations being made by Monday morning.
The page had initially hoped to generate $2500.
Mr Williams, who has paranoid schizophrenia, remains in custody.
The 42-year-old will return to court on November 9.
