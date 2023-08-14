The Border Mail
Muriel Williams lost everything during arson incident at home on Marshall Street

By Blair Thomson
August 14 2023 - 3:00pm
The resident of a Wodonga home gutted during an alleged arson attack continues to reside with friends after losing everything she owned in the incident.

