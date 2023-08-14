The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Killer guilty over postmaster's servo assault, death in Strathmerton

By Karen Sweeney
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man who struck a country postmaster on the head during a random attack in Moira Shire has been found guilty of manslaughter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.