A man linked to a Wangaratta murder has so many court orders out against him, he struggles to understand where he can and can't go in the city.
Philip Ross Dunn spent time in jail following the death of Nathan Day in July 2018.
Mr Day had his throat slashed at Darcy McNamara's home and he was buried in a shallow grave in his yard.
McNamara was jailed for murder while Dunn was jailed for covering up and assisting after the crime.
Dunn faced Wangaratta court on Monday after breaching a personal safety order on February 2 this year.
He had walked past the Bulls Head Hotel on Murphy Street about 7.30am.
The victim, who had taken out a five-year order in late 2020, made eye contact with Dunn as he walked out of the front.
The man told him "50 metres is 50 metres" and took photos.
Dunn was banned from going within 10 metres of the victim and 50 metres of the business.
Dunn, who appeared in court charged under the name of Ross Dean, admitted to the breach and to failing to appear in court during a previous mention of the matter.
Magistrate Lance Martin viewed Dunn's priors and noted it was "a dreadful record".
"I gave up counting at about 20 contravention of intervention orders," he said.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said so many people had such orders out against his client, he struggles to move about Wangaratta.
"He finds it difficult to know where he can and can't go in Wangaratta, because a number of people have orders on him," Mr Clancy said.
"He was just going about normal business on this day.
"He forgot he's not able to walk past the Bulls Head Hotel."
Mr Clancy said Dunn hadn't spoken to the victim during the incident.
The court heard his home had been trashed by squatters when he was in jail over Mr Day's death.
Insurance companies are still repairing the house.
Mr Martin said it would be easy to send Dunn back to prison.
"The easy approach for the court today would be to say well, you've never learnt your lesson, and you've got to be taken out of society for the protection of society," he said.
But he said the offence wasn't aggravated and there was no contact with the protected person.
He instead fined Dunn $2000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.