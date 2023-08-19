A new sorting machine at a Border Return and Earn centre will further increase its capacity.
Billabong Recycling, which operates the NSW Return and Earn automated depot in Lavington, has recently installed a third sorting machine.
With wine, cordial and spirit bottles a chance to fall under the Return and Earn scheme in 2024, the timing couldn't be better for the depot's managing director Bruce Forbes.
Billabong Recycling operates as a privately-funded disability service and employs 43 staff.
"Ninety-nine per cent of our employees have a disability or barrier to employment, and this is a further win for Albury and surrounds," Mr Forbes said.
"The operation has processed more than 20 million items and has refunded over $2 million in our community.
"The operation has saved over 2000 tonnes of carbon from entering our atmosphere and saved over 800 tonnes from landfill."
Albury Return and Earn commenced as a bulk processing automated depot in April 2022 at Catherine Crescent after it transitioned from an over the counter collection point at Walla.
It has an average weekly volume of 273,000 containers.
Meanwhile, TOMRA Cleanaway installed Victoria's first refund point under the state's new container deposit scheme at Buninyong, near Ballarat, in July 2023.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.