Living Lightly: Meet one of the region's most charming reptiles

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros, Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
With an endearing grin, the Olive Legless Lizard is one of the region's most charming small reptiles. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond).
There are several species of legless lizards found throughout this region, perhaps the most commonly encountered being the olive legless lizard.

