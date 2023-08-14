Man survives shooting in Benalla, police investigating

A Benalla man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, with police investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Emergency services were called to a Ballintine Street property following reports a man had been located with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
Police were notified at 6am on Monday.
"The 28-year-old Benalla man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," police spokeswoman Maddy McDermott said.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing."
Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad are running the investigation.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
