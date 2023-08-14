The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man survives shooting in Benalla, police investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the shooting. File photo
Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the shooting. File photo

A Benalla man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, with police investigating the circumstances of the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.