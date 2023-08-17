INTERNATIONAL performer Giselle O'Meara was only three when she convinced her Irish dance teacher she could keep up with her big sister's class.
In Ireland, dancers had to be five to learn the art of traditional dancing.
"Every time my sister would go into class, I'd ball my eyes out," she said.
"The teacher said if I could do a reel and I was good in class, she'd take me on. And she did!"
Now in Australia with the 15th anniversary tour of Rhythms of Ireland (performing in Albury on Tuesday, August 29), O'Meara's perseverance paid off because by age seven she won the Great Britain championships.
Growing up in the village of Allihies in West Cork, O'Meara has performed for the past decade singing and dancing in shows such as Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and Rhythm of the Dance, where she spent six years on their world tours.
She was quickly hired as the lead vocalist on all of these shows and had performed with stars such as Dolly Parton and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier.
"Dolly is such as icon so that was a career highlight," O'Meara said.
Direct from Dublin, Rhythms of Ireland is now performing in Australia until October.
Seen by more than two million people worldwide, Rhythms of Ireland celebrates the rich and colourful history of Ireland, with music and dance that celebrates the nation's enduring spirit and cultural heritage.
Highly successful and critically acclaimed, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, the show is set to captivate audiences young and old with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes.
With a cast of talented musicians and world-class dancers, this show blends traditional Irish step-dancing with contemporary choreography, creating a thrilling and unique experience for all ages.
It features male lead Kevin Goble, who joined the Griffin Lynch School of Irish Dance, under the tutorship of Maggie Lynch and world-renowned choreographer Richard Griffin.
In 2017, Goble was nominated for Best Live Performance at the Dublin Industry Awards for his own original routine.
Rhythms of Ireland will run at Albury Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, August 29, at 7.30pm.
