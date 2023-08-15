NEARLY $2 million will be spent on rebuilding the battered and crumbling roads leading to Albury's tip.
The city's council this week agreed to award a tender to Border company Excell Gray Bruni to revamp Centaur Road and Mudge Street, which has been in poor condition over a long period.
With 15 per cent of its traffic consisting of heavy vehicles, the route between Overend Street and Tip Road has deteriorated markedly with spot repairs and cracking providing a rough ride.
The $1.92 million contract will result in 716 lineal metres of road being reconstructed with new kerbing, pavement and asphalt.
Box culverts under Centaur Road and Mudge Street will also be extended along with the installation of new water main piping and stormwater drainage.
To accommodate the changes 22 trees are earmarked for felling, including 10 mature trees consisting of six Blakely's red gums, two red boxes, a yellow box and hedge wattle.
Two of the red gums are hollow bearing.
However, an environmental review concluded the removal of trees and native ground cover was "unlikely to impact the long-term survival of threatened species or communities".
In response to the vegetation clearing, Greens councillor Ashley Edwards won support for the council exploring the opportunity to create a "comprehensive wildlife corridor" that would exceed minimum requirements.
"A wildlife corridor with plantings above and beyond the minimum ratios would help council meet our goals of increased canopy cover and support biodiversity in our city," Cr Edwards said.
"It would also provide a wonderful entrance to our world-class waste management centre, highlighting the importance of both biodiversity and waste management.
"Protecting and enhancing and creating additional habitat connectivity is a key theme of our regional natural environment strategy and we as a council have a great opportunity here to lead by example for better outcomes for our environment."
At that time, the cost of the tender being recommended was $1.24 million.
The upgrade is expected to run over 23 weeks and be completed within the current financial year.
Excell Gray Bruni's tender outlined plans to limit road closures and maintain traffic flow to the tip, residences and animal care centre.
