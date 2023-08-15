The Border Mail
Albury Council to spend nearly $2 million fixing tip route

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
A section of Centaur Road leading to Albury's recycling centre. It will be ripped up and replaced as part of a nearly $2 million upgrade. Picture by Tara Trewhella
A section of Centaur Road leading to Albury's recycling centre. It will be ripped up and replaced as part of a nearly $2 million upgrade. Picture by Tara Trewhella

NEARLY $2 million will be spent on rebuilding the battered and crumbling roads leading to Albury's tip.

