Man hit in head with hammer by own mother, pair both face charges

A man has been hospitalised after allegedly being hit in the head with a hammer by his mother.
The Wodonga court on Monday heard the man had been high on synthetic cannabis and drinking during the incident on Saturday.
The man was banned from being at his mother's home while substance affected.
The court heard he had gotten more and more angry during the day before grabbing the woman's diaries and threatening to burn them in a fire.
His mother, thinking he would torch the items, struck the man with a hammer to his head.
The incident caused a laceration requiring three staples.
The court heard the man was taken to hospital, where he was still aggressive.
Leading Senior Constable Jamie Flegg told the court the mother had been subjected to family violence for so long, she had trouble identifying when it was occurring.
She has herself been interviewed and is facing a charge of reckless causing injury.
Police raised concerns that intervention orders are unable to control the man, who has 11 pages of priors.
He sought to be bailed to the Big4 caravan park in Wodonga.
The court heard he had a job lined up at a Wodonga manufacturing plant, and had been due to start on Monday.
The court heard he would have to contact his new bosses to explain what had occurred.
Magistrate Ian Watkins granted bail with the man to return to court on September 25.
