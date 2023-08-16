FOR Allison Winters, art has proved to be therapy in a new project at Wangaratta.
A client of the Centre Against Violence (CAV) five years ago, Allison said she reconnected with the service to explore creativity in a new way through The Art Project.
Warriors Unmasked is an exhibition of works created through that project.
The project brought together nine victim-survivors of sexual assault and gender-based violence to use art to help heal their own recovery.
The works delve deep into the hearts and minds of survivors who have displayed unwavering courage and determination.
"People shared their stories and we talked about behaviour and control because we were all victim-survivors," Allison said.
"The artworks helped me in speaking my truth."
Wangaratta Art Gallery, in collaboration with the CAV, will present Warriors Unmasked, a powerful exhibition celebrating strength and resilience in the face of adversity.
It will open at Wangaratta Art Gallery on Saturday, August 19.
Through the transformative power of art, these survivors have harnessed their pain and transformed it into a powerful medium of expression, telling their stories in a way that words alone could not capture.
Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said the exhibition was testament to the importance of the creative process for all people.
"Through the year-long program each participant, or Warrior, has developed tools and techniques to creatively express themselves, share their stories, and build resilience," he said.
"The result of this is a poignant exhibition of painting, sculpture, installation and sound works.
"I invite and encourage people to see these powerful works and bear witness to the important issues at their heart."
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said they believed in the power of art to heal and unite communities.
"Through Warriors Unmasked, we aim to raise awareness about the critical issues surrounding sexual assault and gender-based violence while providing a safe space for survivors to express themselves creatively," she said.
"In a world where it's easy to assume that gender-based violence and sexual assault only happens elsewhere, the stark reality is that it's occurring right here in our own backyards.
"The Wangaratta region has statistics for both family violence and sexual assault well above the state average.
"These are not just numbers; they represent the lived experiences of our own families, friends, neighbours, and colleagues. The time has come to acknowledge this truth and take action together as a community.
"The reality is harsh and unsettling: one woman a week is losing her life due to family violence.
"This is an intolerable and tragic situation that demands our attention, our empathy, and our determination to put an end to the cycle of violence.
"This exhibition is not only a celebration of survivors' strength but a call to action for all of us."
Warriors Unmasked | The Art Project is open to the public from Saturday to September 24 in Gallery2, Wangaratta Art Gallery, 56 Ovens Street. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
The Art Project has been made possible with the support of the Kyamba Foundation, GOTAFE and the Rural City of Wangaratta.
