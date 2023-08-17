A one-bedroom unit close to Albury hospital has made more than $100,000 on its previous price after selling under the hammer on Tuesday, August 15.
The property on Keene Street in East Albury was sold by Ray White Albury North for $251,000 after its last purchaser snapped it up for just $149,000 in 2015.
A three-bedroom home on Heriot Street in Lavington also sold at auction for $387,000.
There were three registered bidders for the two properties.
Agent Andrea Lever said both were "well and truly above and beyond the reserves".
"Heriot Street was our first auction and it was outstanding actually. I was really surprised with the price," she said.
"Keene Street, which was a little one-bedroom unit opposite the hospital, sold for $251,000. We've got two very happy vendors, which is great."
The agency also had success after auction with a renovated three-bedroom home on Kooba Street in North Albury, set on almost 800 square metres, which went for $522,500.
"It was unbelievable," Mrs Lever said.
"There's quite a bit coming to market over the next few weeks as well.
"Traditionally, I guess a lot of buyers like to wait for spring when the gardens are looking better, so hopefully we'll have a good spring season."
"With online auctions, it doesn't matter what the weather is doing. Rain, hail or shine our auctions go ahead," she said.
"I think the buyers from out of town in particular like how transparent it is online. They can see exactly what's going on for themselves.
"It's just that structure. My vendors know straight away when I'm listing that the auction is going to be on a certain day."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
