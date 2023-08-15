Josh Murphy is hoping to finish his season playing at the MCG on AFL Grand Final day.
The 16-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season, playing 10 matches for the Murray Bushrangers and four games of senior Ovens and Murray football with North Albury.
Murphy played for the NSW/ACT U17 side on Sunday and justified his selection by kicking three goals against Vic Metro in a Futures trial at Werribee.
In a close battle, the Victorians claimed a 17.15 (117) to 15.7 (97) win.
"I haven't kicked straight all year so it was probably a good game to do it in," Murphy laughed.
"I've played with a fair few of those boys in the U16 nationals stuff last year, so it was good to know a few of them.
"It was tough going early but as we started to link up a bit better, that's where I came into it and took some marks.
"We were up for 50-60 percent of the game and they just blew us out of the water in the last 10 minutes.
"But we were definitely very competitive and we had some good performances across the board and I felt we were right up there with them."
Murphy was playing under-16 footy at North Albury last season, getting a taste of higher levels in the Bushies Futures side and as part of the GWS Giants Academy but things have taken off for the Xavier High School student in 2023.
"It's been awesome getting so much experience," Murphy said.
"I've played every game I could with the Bushies this year as a bottom-ager.
"I had my taste of senior footy at North and we've had a good year there; unfortunately we're going to miss finals now but we've come a lot further than anyone expected, so it's been good to be a part of that.
"The rep stuff towards the end of the year is always a good experience and I'll keep pushing to do what I can.
"If all goes well, hopefully I get picked in the Futures game and play on AFL Grand Final day.
"That would be a pretty amazing experience.
"Speaking to Darcy (Wilson) and Connor (O'Sullivan) who did it last year, they said you get caught looking up at the stands and you forget you're playing footy but that's something to aim to.
"If I get picked in that, it would be awesome and if not, you've always got to know you're right there and abouts and to keep pushing."
Murphy is set to play for the Bushies against Dandenong Stingrays on Sunday and could feature for the Hoppers in their round 18 clash away to Wangaratta Rovers on August 26.
"The Coates League stuff is really fast and then you come back to O and M where it's really physical and a bit slower, so it has been good to get a bit of experience of both levels," Murphy said.
"There's so many good coaches at the Bushies and we've got Tim (Broomhead) at North Albury plus a lot of other good players there who always give valuable feedback which has definitely helped my game.
"The plan is now to finish off and start to build a platform for next year and get to work over the summer.
"I won't play cricket (for St Patrick's) this year, I'll just try to put my head down for footy because it's hopefully going to be a big 12 months coming up."
