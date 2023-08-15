The Border Mail
Josh Murphy kicks three goals for NSW/ACT U17s in Futures game against Vic Metro

Steve Tervet
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
Josh Murphy kicked three goals for NSW/ACT against Vic Metro last weekend.
Josh Murphy is hoping to finish his season playing at the MCG on AFL Grand Final day.

