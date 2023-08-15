Man who kissed 12-year-old niece admits to charge in Wangaratta court

A North East man who passionately kissed his young niece has admitted to a sex offence charge in court.
The victim of the incident, which occurred at a small town in February last year, left the victim feeling terrified.
The Wangaratta court heard the man lived on the same property as his 12-year-old niece.
They travelled for a sports event on February 19 last year and the man asked if she had kissed a boy.
He offered to teach her.
"Come on, I'll demonstrate, let's try," he told the girl.
The man, aged nearly 50, left the girl feeling "like she was in one of those dreams where you can't move".
The victim told her mother what had happened and she left to live with friends in Melbourne, fearing for the safety of her kids.
The girl's father called his brother and questioned him about what had occurred, and he admitted to kissing the girl.
The matter was reported to Melbourne police three days after it occurred.
The man attended the Wangaratta station the following month and declined to be interviewed.
The Wangaratta court heard the victim could make a victim impact statement detailing the effect the man's actions have had.
The man will return to the court next month for sentence on a charge of sexual assault by touching a child under 16.
He had planned to fight the charge before entering a guilty plea ahead of a planned hearing.
