The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Senior Secondary College gets new stadium, revamped hall

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students show off their volleyball skills before the opening ceremony of the new stadium at Wodonga Senior Secondary College. Picture by Mark Jesser
Students show off their volleyball skills before the opening ceremony of the new stadium at Wodonga Senior Secondary College. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hundreds of Wodonga students roared with approval to the skull-busting strains of AC/DC as a new stadium and refurbished hall were finally opened after an 11-year struggle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.