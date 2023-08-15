An Albury firefighter is enjoying retirement after close to 40 years of serving the community.
Matt Smith had a send off at the weekend after recently leaving Fire and Rescue NSW after 37 years in the job.
Mr Smith, who had been a senior fighter, spent a quarter of a century of his career in Albury.
The Upper Murray man had joined in Sydney in 1986 before moving to Broken Hill, then spending the past 25 years in Albury.
The role of firefighters has undergone significant change during his time in the job.
When he moved to Albury, firefighters were taking their own Triple-0 calls and dispatching units to jobs in the wider region.
While the use of breathing apparatus to prevent firefighters getting smoke and fumes in their lungs is now common, Mr Smith said he was the first generation to have the equipment throughout his entire career.
"We have more backup now in the form of technology and people looking after us emotionally, which we never used to have," he said.
"We've got more women in the job and all sorts of people from different backgrounds.
"The thing I love about the job is it's always an adventure.
"Fire and Rescue attracts characters, and Fire and Rescue in the country attracts even bigger characters.
"The job has absolutely changed over the years.
"It's grown with the community in every way."
Mr Smith has attended many major incidents during his 25 years in Albury.
Mr Smith said many of the jobs firefighters attended went unreported.
"We go to a lot more calls than people realise, many aren't newsworthy because we're there to stop them before they get big," he said.
"In the country you're part of the community.
"Every time you go to a house fire or car crash it could be someone you know.
"The decision to retire is because I'm getting older and it's a very active job, a demanding job.
"Retirement is a chance to take it as it comes, relax, not have to get up in the middle of the night and attend burning cars."
Mr Smith is keen on the outdoors, including bushwalking and canoeing, and is looking forward to spending more time on the activities.
The Walwa man would urge anyone looking to join the fire services to take part.
"It's a great occupation, it's all an adventure," he said.
"I'd say give it a go."
Inspector Frank Finlay thanked Mr Smith for his service.
"He's had a good career," he said.
"He's been to many emergencies and has seen a lot of fires.
"Matt has served his community very well and Fire and Rescue NSW thanks him for his service.
"We wish him a long and healthy and happy retirement."
