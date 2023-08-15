The Border Mail
Corryong has opened an expression of interest to replace coach Daniel Gilcrist for season 2024

By Brent Godde
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:36pm
Daniel Gilcrist was appointed coach of the Demons this season but failed to win a match in his first season in charge.
Corryong has opened an expression of interest for its senior coaching position for 2024.

