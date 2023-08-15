Corryong has opened an expression of interest for its senior coaching position for 2024.
Rookie coach Daniel Gilcrist endured a winless season in his first year at the helm.
Despite not winning a match, the Demons still made the elimination final in the four-team competition.
They proved no match for Bullioh in the cut-throat final, losing by more than 20-goals.
The Demons only won one match the previous year.
President, Owen Johnstone, said the club had opened an expression of interest in the coaching position to 'see what's out there.'
"Daniel has thrown his hat into the ring to coach again and definitely wants to do it again," Johnstone said.
"But we just want to see what's out there.
"The club is of the opinion that you don't know who is available to coach if you don't ask the question.
"Although the scoreboard doesn't show it, internally we feel if we can attract three or four quality recruits for next season, we will be more than competitive.
"A couple of forwards especially would make a huge difference."
Despite the recent lack of on-field success in the seniors, Johnstone felt the new four team competition in the Upper Murray league season had been embraced by all clubs.
"Personally, I was ecstatic how the season unfolded," he said.
"To go from having no D-grade netball and only one underage grade of football last year to having seven grades of netball and five grades of football this season.
"We didn't forfeit once this season which is a huge improvement.
"We have got a much younger committee this season compared to previous years and the injection of youth has seen a lot more drive behind the scenes.
"Even at our trivia night recently which is traditionally not known for pulling a big crowd, we had 120 people which is a huge result for our club.
"We even had ferret racing earlier on in the season which more than 20 people from Tumbarumba attended as well.
"So there is a really good vibe around the club."
Johnstone said the club was eagerly anticipating this weekend's preliminary finals with two grades of football and four grades of netball involved.
"Our under-12s are already into the grand final," he said.
"Our under-14s and reserves will play in the preliminary final.
"We also have senior grades of netball playing off to get into a grand final.
"Last year we only had two teams that made finals and they were both eliminated in the first week.
"So it's been a huge turnaround for the club with the exception of senior football."
Johnstone was awarded the league's Volunteer of the Year award at the league presentation night held at Corryong over the weekend.
"It was definitely honoured to receive the award," he said.
"It was a bit of an emotional moment for me because there are plenty of volunteers who do great things for our league at every club.
"I don't see myself as one of the older volunteers at our club but on Saturday night I was sitting at a table and some of our younger volunteers came in and sat at a different table.
"I asked why they sat at a different table and the reply was 'Owen you are on the oldies table where you belong.'
"I thought that was a bit cheeky but I soon realised that everyone on the younger table was 10-years younger than me.
"So it probably shows how long I have been around the club and a bit of a wake up call for me."
