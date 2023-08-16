A vote in the referendum is private. No one can see how you vote! Not any politician, not a local council, not a state government, not the federal government, not corporations, not sporting bodies, not your church, not your neighbour or your friends. Nor even your family members.
I don't know why politicians are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and declare how they will be voting. A change to the constitution is the business of the Australian population. All of us! If Albanese would just split the referendum into two questions, the support for inclusion of First Nations people would be overwhelmingly supported. The Voice, on the other hand, as has been described by both sides, is a more contentious issue and may or may not get over the line.
We need more information. Who will be the Voice? How will they be appointed? Elected or tapped on the shoulder? Will the Voice be all Indigenous people or 50/50 with whites? Will Indigenous people have to "prove their Aboriginality" or once again, are the "white population" telling the Indigenous population what is good for them? Are we not listening?
This must be something that can be legislated in Parliament, not enshrined within the constitution. There would be many changes before consensus is reached. You can't do that with the constitution.
As a volunteer with the Albury-Wodonga "yes" campaign, I was part of the doorknock on Saturday at Thurgoona. I have never doorknocked before and had feelings of trepidation. Many people were undecided and they appreciated the opportunity to receive information and have their questions answered.
There were also people who had decided to vote "no". One thing that struck me, the "no" voters were never rude.
In an increasingly polarised society, it was uplifting to see that though we may not always agree, we can still treat each other with respect and civility. So refreshing. I would encourage everyone to look at the facts on both sides and make an informed decision.
Recognising First Nations people in the constitution and allowing them an ongoing guaranteed voice in policies that affect them seems like a fair ask to me.
