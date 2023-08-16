I don't know why politicians are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and declare how they will be voting. A change to the constitution is the business of the Australian population. All of us! If Albanese would just split the referendum into two questions, the support for inclusion of First Nations people would be overwhelmingly supported. The Voice, on the other hand, as has been described by both sides, is a more contentious issue and may or may not get over the line.

