An unlicensed motorbike rider caught with a child in his lap and alcohol in his system has been banned from the roads for a year.
Mason Earl Fleming, 27, was caught on Roadshow Drive in Wodonga on April 2.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday patrolling police spotted Fleming on a Suzuki at 2.50pm.
The 27-year-old and his four-year-old passenger had no helmets or protective clothing.
Checks showed the probationary motorist's licence had expired the previous month.
A breath test returned a reading of 0.054 - with Fleming telling police he'd had six or seven Jack Daniel's cans - and the bike was impounded.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner conceded her client had a poor driving history which would concern the court.
The apprentice boilermaker received an immediate driving ban after the incident.
The court heard he had been at a friend's home and the child had asked for a ride.
He rode down a driveway, travelled up the street and back, and was caught.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the danger of his actions.
"If that four-year-old fell off the bike, even though you were at a fairly slow speed ... they could have easily hurt themselves," he said.
Mr Watkins noted Fleming had impound costs of $1115 and extenuating circumstances.
He imposed a one-year driving ban and placed the 27-year-old on an adjourned undertaking for 12 months.
