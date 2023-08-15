The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga motorbike man alcohol affected and had and four-year-old child on lap

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police caught Mason Earl Fleming riding a motorbike in Wodonga with no helmet, alcohol in his system, and a four-year-old on his lap. File photo
Police caught Mason Earl Fleming riding a motorbike in Wodonga with no helmet, alcohol in his system, and a four-year-old on his lap. File photo

An unlicensed motorbike rider caught with a child in his lap and alcohol in his system has been banned from the roads for a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.