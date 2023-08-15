A BORDER widow "learning to live on her own" swears by the healing hands of massage.
Wodonga born-and-bred Aniko Randell, who lost her military mechanic husband Phillip suddenly in December, said she now did many chores previously done by him during their 52-year marriage.
"I've taken on the mowing and the woodchopping; things my body is not used to," she said.
"I love gardening too but that's when I get my injuries."
Mrs Randell is among Veterans and families who joined the Wodonga TAFE's Remedial Massage and Massage Therapy free program, which was now set up at a new clinic at Wodonga Veterans and Families Hub in High Street.
She said she enjoyed the relaxation and remedial massages over three sessions.
"It's a beautiful, relaxing experience and helps me strengthen my muscles and relieves the stress areas," Mrs Randell said.
"I also enjoy the connection and the conversation is really great!"
Wodonga TAFE educational leader and massage educator Marijke Gibbons said the clinic opened up more opportunities to the students for supervised massage practice.
"Students are excited to be giving back to the local community while gaining further proficiency in their skills and knowledge," she said.
"This is also a great opportunity to make the most of the new spaces in the Veterans and Families Hub where the clinic is very accessible in such a central location."
RSL Victoria Wellbeing Navigator (Wodonga) Vanessa Dodd said the Wodonga Veterans and Families Hub welcomed the partnership with Wodonga TAFE.
"Self-care is often low on the list of priorities for veterans and their family members as they are busy managing other aspects of their life," she said.
"Many veterans do not have the finances available to treat themselves to a massage.
"Being able to provide this free service to veterans will hopefully encourage them to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and convey the message that they are valued members of our community."
Wodonga TAFE offered Certificate IV Massage Therapy and the Diploma of Remedial Massage including extensive practical training.
Free appointments are now available to veterans and families during clinic times on Tuesdays until November, 9am to 3pm, at the new Tim Fischer AC Veterans and Families Hub, 149 High Street, Wodonga.
Bookings are available for a professional remedial or therapeutic soft tissue treatment, phone 0484 118 601.
All clinic sessions are supervised by a qualified massage therapy educator.
