Andrew and Jodie Green and their son Tom are the current custodians of Aloeburn at Boree Creek in the New South Wales Riverina.
In March 2023, they were awarded a five star rating from MLA Sheep Genetics for the accuracy and completeness of the data they collect and record for all their stud-born animals from birth.
The stud feeds commercial success
The Aloeburn stud comprises about 800 breeding ewes which directly supports the performance and profitability of the Aloeburn Pastoral Co. commercial flock of 7,500 ewes with genetics that can meet ever-changing markets and perform well both for wool and meat production in challenging Australian environments.
The highly fertile Aloeburn ewes regularly wean 120-140 per cent lambs per annum. They produce around 7kg per annum of bright, white, long-staple wool, and being plain breeched are less susceptible to flystrike and do not need mulesing or jetting.
The animals are ideal for twice-yearly shearing and wethers can be turned off from seven months of age having already returned their first clip. Aloeburn has been Responsible Wool Standard certified since 2018 which also has commercial advantages in terms of wool prices in what can be a variable market.
The Aloeburn team is focussed on optimising production through animal welfare and ease of management. Their passion for securing the sustainability of the land and their animals for generations to come by restoring and maintaining soils and pasture are key drivers in their success.
Merinos for all seasons
Andrew has a wealth of experience managing mixed farming operations across NSW. He understands the necessity for sheep to adapt to and thrive in different environments, which is often referred to a resilience or 'doability'. Combined with the objective assessments from the data Jodie collects and reports allows Andrew to appreciate, identify and breed sheep with traits suited to improve production and profitability for commercial producers.
On Monday September 25 the Aloeburn on-farm sale provides an opportunity for shrewd buyers to improve the profitability of their own flocks with rams and ewes on a par with the best dual-purpose Merinos in today's Australian sheep industry, at an affordable price.
Charmac Poll Merino Stud is pioneering a new direction for the Australian sheep industry by producing a purpose bred poll Merino ram for use over a prime breed or crossbred ewes to produce a prime lamb with quality wool.
This prime Merino lamb offers the progressive lamb producer a terrific opportunity to step up and make money from both the meat and wool enterprises.
Mr Leon Martin BAgSc (Hons) is the stud principal and classer. He has bred the Charmac Poll ram using the NEG Livestock Assessment Program involving carcase scanning and visual appraisal to be a strong, heavily built body shape offering an excellent meat to fat and bone ratio and that excels in the expensive prime meat cuts and, marbling.
In addition, these sheep have a long 50 year history of being non mulesed. Plus they have a good thick skin with high wool fibre density that can cut wool of excellent character and the whitest color. In the last five years, on three occasions, the Charmac Poll wool clip has been sold to Italian mills.
Commercial trial work on this promising new direction for the sheep industry is already underway and Leon says early results look promising.
Charmac Poll Merino Stud will, over the month of September, provide an open door opportunity to progressive lamb producers to privately inspect and purchase drafts of rams from this year's exciting offering.
Contact Leon on 0428 577 138 for details and appointments.
The first appointments available will be from Monday September 4.