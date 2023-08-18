Breeding productive modern poll Merinos Advertising Feature

Andrew and Jodie Green and their son Tom are the current custodians of Aloeburn at Boree Creek in the New South Wales Riverina.

In March 2023, they were awarded a five star rating from MLA Sheep Genetics for the accuracy and completeness of the data they collect and record for all their stud-born animals from birth.

The stud feeds commercial success

The Aloeburn stud comprises about 800 breeding ewes which directly supports the performance and profitability of the Aloeburn Pastoral Co. commercial flock of 7,500 ewes with genetics that can meet ever-changing markets and perform well both for wool and meat production in challenging Australian environments.

The highly fertile Aloeburn ewes regularly wean 120-140 per cent lambs per annum. They produce around 7kg per annum of bright, white, long-staple wool, and being plain breeched are less susceptible to flystrike and do not need mulesing or jetting.

The animals are ideal for twice-yearly shearing and wethers can be turned off from seven months of age having already returned their first clip. Aloeburn has been Responsible Wool Standard certified since 2018 which also has commercial advantages in terms of wool prices in what can be a variable market.

The Aloeburn team is focussed on optimising production through animal welfare and ease of management. Their passion for securing the sustainability of the land and their animals for generations to come by restoring and maintaining soils and pasture are key drivers in their success.

Merinos for all seasons

Andrew has a wealth of experience managing mixed farming operations across NSW. He understands the necessity for sheep to adapt to and thrive in different environments, which is often referred to a resilience or 'doability'. Combined with the objective assessments from the data Jodie collects and reports allows Andrew to appreciate, identify and breed sheep with traits suited to improve production and profitability for commercial producers.