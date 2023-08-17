Albury's mayor has thanked the Border community for its support of a live site for the Matildas' Women's World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday, August 16.
While the Matildas' hopes of capturing the Women's World Cup on home soil were dashed, a scorching long-range strike from captain Sam Kerr gave those in attendance a reason to cheer.
Kerr had the crowd on their feet as she won the ball in the front half and charged towards goal before launching from beyond the 18-yard box, finding the top corner with a goal of the tournament contender.
It ultimately wasn't enough as England struck twice after the hosts equalised to progress to its first World Cup final with a 3-1 victory.
"To me, it's not necessarily the numbers, it's the variety of people that are showing their colours," Albury mayor Kylie King said.
"There's kids, there's older people and people who have never watched a soccer match before in their life before the Matildas started playing.
"We were proud to show our support for the Tillies by providing a venue for our community to come together for this important milestone.
"We were really pleased with the turnout given the short turnaround, and I'd like to thank the AlburyCity team for making magic happen in a matter of days.
"The team will continue to look for opportunities to live stream high profile events like this in the future."
Thurgoona's Zoe Manuel enjoyed the occasion despite the Matildas coming up short.
"It was an amazing atmosphere here," she said.
"They played a pretty good game. I was hoping they could win because they brought the heat back with that goal.
"They came back in with the fire and did a good job with all their best players on."
Ms Manuel said she had recently returned to the Border from an overseas trip and binge watched all of the Matildas' World Cup games before the semi-final.
"They're an amazing team and have done really well, so it's definitely not a loss," she said.
Albury's Frank Calabria and his children Billie and Luca were among the crowd to take in the history-making clash.
Mr Calabria and his family attended group games against Ireland and Denmark and were excited to know a live site had been made possible by Albury Council.
"We were pumped. We were kind of crossing our fingers that it would happen," he said.
"We were looking for a different experience and were chuffed to have that atmosphere be created.
"Big thanks to the council for putting this on. We're chuffed that we can experience it like some of the other cities.
"It's about creating memories as well to say to the kids that we were all here when it happened."
Mr Calabria said the Matildas performing well at a home World Cup had already had a positive influence on his daughter.
"Both of our kids play soccer, but particularly Billie has been inspired," he said.
"She has been kicking the ball around at home more and scored her first goal the other weekend. I was saying to someone the other day it doesn't seem like a coincidence that it's happened.
"It's having an impact now, so whether that continues we'll see, but I hope so."
Albury Wodonga Football Association secretary Karen Rannie-Milne is optimistic the success of the Matildas will leave a lasting legacy on the sport on the Border.
"Hopefully it will allow the soccer facilities in Albury to be improved," she said.
Wodonga Heart Football Club official and AWFA women's committee member Penny Wilson helped run a stall at the live site with information for anyone keen to give soccer a try.
"We had a few kids come over and we gave out some goal signs. We also had one child who is going to give up basketball this year and start soccer next year," she said.
"I'm sure that there'll be a lot that comes from this. A couple of weeks ago with the under-11s girls development squad, we had a mini World Cup ourselves.
"We had 45 girls show up from the ages of seven up. They were from Yackandandah, Twin City, Melrose and Wodonga Heart.
"The aim was to get under-11 girls playing with and against girls. At this point, they're usually thrown in the boys teams, which is not always great for them because they actually play harder and play better when they're against girls."
"At our club, we've only ever had a division two women's side. We've never had girls, so this year, for the first time, we've had under-12 and under-14 girls teams."
Mrs Wilson said the Women's World Cup had helped changed perceptions of female soccer across many age groups.
"My son and some of the boys have been asking each other if they watched the penalty shootout (in the quarter-final against France). They're actually interested now," she said.
"Initially it was 'Mum, it's girls soccer', but they now realise it's pretty special. It's really got boys into it as well."
It had also attempted to make the venue available for a live site for the semi-final, but was prevented by a licensing restriction.
The Cube had also been considered as an option given it hosted a screening of the Socceroos' round of 16 clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December.
However, Wodonga Council told The Border Mail on Tuesday, August 15, that the screen at The Cube has been out of order for a period of time due to technical issues.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
