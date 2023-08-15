Ovens and Murray league boss Kane Arendarcikas says Wangaratta's salary cap breach won't hinder its hopes of hosting a final.
Six clubs have applied to the league to host one of the five finals up for grabs that doesn't include the grand final.
Myrtleford and Yarrawonga chose not to apply for the right to host a final, while Corowa-Rutherglen was ruled out due to its flood damaged facilities.
It means five of the six clubs that applied will host a final this season.
Wangaratta Rovers, Albury, Corowa-Rutherglen, Wodonga and North Albury hosted finals last year with the grand final staged at Lavington for the first time since 2017.
However, Arendarcikas said it was time both parties moved on and the salary cap breach would not be a factor in Norm Minns Oval staging a final.
"I think we definitely need to get a final back in Wangaratta," Arendarcikas said.
"The Magpies didn't get to host a final last year.
"Both the club and the city have shown their interest in hosting grand finals, so as a league we need to get back down there.
"The Rovers have also put their hand up again after hosting the qualifying final last year.
"What's happened with Wangaratta this year won't be a factor in its chances of hosting a final.
"We still want to have a good working relationship.
"Yarrawonga and Myrtleford didn't apply for finals mainly because they generally prefer to host a match over Easter."
The league hoped to finalise its finals venues by Sunday.
"We are pretty close to announcing the venues but we just want to wait until after Saturday's round to make sure the ladder doesn't shuffle around too much," he said.
"The top-five looks settled but the top-three can still change.
"So we just need to sort out who is going to play who before we settle on venues.
"Some of the major factors we consider before announcing venues is obviously a neutral venue.
"Rotating finals around as much as possible and some clubs may have hosted a final three years in a row while others may have only had one in three years.
"We also take into account the facilities of each club and how the surface is looking at the present moment.
"Netball facilities are also important and most clubs have now got two courts which helps condense the day.
"So where possible we will look to utilise clubs with two courts with Albury and North Albury the two clubs with only one court."
