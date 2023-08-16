A $20,000 donation will be used to develop a Corowa food relief program that already supports 300 visitors a month.
The money from Mercy Connect to Amaranth Foundation's regional food bowl will help it relocate from the old Corowa railway station in John Street to a more central location in the town.
"Increasing the opportunities for the food bowl to be part of the community and the people in it," she said.
The not for profit organisation is now considering possible new locations.
Mrs Whyte said the "so generous" donation from Mercy Connect built on existing connections between the two groups, with some NDIS participants already working as food bowl volunteers.
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean said this involvement meant the program not only responded to local food needs but also provided "a mechanism for people to connect with community and give back and also develop themselves socially".
The relationship between Amaranth Foundation and Mercy Connect recognised the importance of regional charities assisting each other.
Mrs Whyte said 15 to 30 people used the Corowa food bowl each day, many of them making one-off visits.
Clients included older single women, single mothers with multiple children and older men who were bereaved or living alone.
The demand for emergency food relief was "most definitely" growing.
"Now people are asking can they please have more and I think that shows the insecurity or the financial cost; it just shows their affordability for other foods is limited," she said.
"It's an uncomfortable thing to ask for more, you can just see the genuine need."
