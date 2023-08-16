The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mercy Connect donates $20,000 to Amaranth's Corowa food bowl

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean and Amaranth Foundation chief executive Julianne Whyte understand the importance of regional charities supporting each other. Picture supplied
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean and Amaranth Foundation chief executive Julianne Whyte understand the importance of regional charities supporting each other. Picture supplied

A $20,000 donation will be used to develop a Corowa food relief program that already supports 300 visitors a month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.