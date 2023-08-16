Murray River Police District has released photographs and information about four men officers are seeking on Wednesday, August 16.
Izzac Williams, 27, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
Sam Numanian, 21, is often found in the greater Barooga and Shepparton areas and is also wanted on outstanding warrants.
Also being sought over a warrant is 54-year-old Brian Haydon, who has been seen frequently in the greater Corowa and Howlong areas.
Brendon Murray is familiar with the greater Albury areas. The 26-year-old is wanted on an outstanding warrant as well.
Anyone with information about these men's whereabouts is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information can be provided anonymously.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.