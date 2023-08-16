The Border Mailsport
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid praises defender Michael Bordignon

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:50am, first published 10:05am
Wangaratta's Michael Bordignon was excellent in the 34-point win over Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta's Michael Bordignon was excellent in the 34-point win over Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has praised one of the league's quiet achievers as the club eyes an end to its injury toll.

