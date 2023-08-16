Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has praised one of the league's quiet achievers as the club eyes an end to its injury toll.
The Pies suffered five injuries against Albury on July 22 and that was on top of season-ending injuries to midfielders Jackson Clarke (foot) and Matt Kelly (knee).
Despite those issues, the backline had escaped relatively unscathed, compared to the midfield and forward line, until Cam Barrett and Tyler Norton were forced out of last Saturday's clash against Lavington.
"Those two are in our best back six, and along with Mat Grossman, who was out as well, we brought Harry Smart and Ryan Battin in, and had to play Jessie Smith down back, so our backline was a lot different, but 'Bords' was unreal down back," Reid praised.
"I thought 'Bords' led them extremely well and probably saved five or six goals by himself."
The fullback has been one of the league's best defenders for a decade, but is a victim of his own excellence in that he's been so consistent, he almost needs to do something extraordinary to grab the limelight.
However, the Pies will never take the 30-year-old for granted.
He had the 10 disposals against the Panthers, including six contested possessions.
Meanwhile, Waitai Tua impressed, particularly in the first half.
Tua is one of a batch of youngsters the Pies have recently introduced and he responded with 16 touches, including eight contested possessions.
And the Pies' Norm Minns Oval is almost certain to host a final after it didn't stage one last year.
Speculation is strong the two Wangaratta clubs will host the first week, the qualifying and elimination finals, in a 'festival of football'.
The O and M will confirm its finals venues after Saturday's penultimate round.
If the league hosts an all-Wangaratta first week, it opens the possibility that the Pies and Rovers could then meet for the first time in finals for 34 years at a non-Wangaratta venue, given the league's preference for neutral grounds.
Rovers is almost certain to face Wodonga in the elimination final, while Wangaratta will play either Yarrawonga or Albury in the qualifying final.
Rovers hosted the inaugural Good Friday clash this season and attracted around a massive crowd of around 3000, the club's biggest since the Brendan Fevola (Yarrawonga)-Barry Hall (Rovers) game in 2012 doubled that.
