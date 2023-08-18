The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Regulations around cross-border transport services causing delays

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A regulation that bans taxis from one state picking up passengers in the other is causing long wait times for Border customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.