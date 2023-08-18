A regulation that bans taxis from one state picking up passengers in the other is causing long wait times for Border customers.
The situation had meant scores of people across the Albury-Wodonga region were hit with such delays even when taxis were available.
Wodonga Taxis manager Michelle Hayes said there was a "drastic" shortage of drivers.
"And it's not just us, it's everywhere. All of Victoria's screaming for it," she said.
"Our biggest issue at the moment is because each taxi industry is state government-run and not federal. There are completely different laws in NSW to Victoria."
Ms Hayes said an example would be taking a child to Albury, such as a baby discharged from Wodonga hospital.
"If this is in Wodonga or Victoria, the mother can sit in the baby with the baby in her arms," she said.
"But if it goes to Albury we can't take them because it requires a baby capsule."
Ms Hayes said under Victorian Department of Health regulations "we are not allowed to provide a capsule" and so people had to instead phone an Albury taxi service that had capsules.
"If we go across that river we'll get fines in NSW," she said.
"As a Victorian-registered taxi we are not allowed to pick up on NSW taxi ranks, which makes a big problem for the elderly or the disabled if they want to go to Dean Street.
"At the airport we're not allowed to use their taxi rank, we have to pull in for a quick drop-off and pick-up."
Ms Hayes said the Wodonga driver would have to organise a parking spot somewhere else to collect that elderly person in central Albury.
"We can pick up in NSW and come back to Victoria as long as it's a booked fare," she said.
"But there's so much of an anomaly on the Border, it's horrendous to deal with."
"I can't do it all," he said. "There's just not enough taxi drivers.
"Everyone needs to get somewhere, but we can't work both sides of the border."
Would-be passengers were then left with delays caused by not enough taxis being available in their city at a particular time, whether that be Albury or Wodonga.
Mr Ali said he had been flooded with inquiries from customers wanting taxis who either got a cab "extremely late" or "they didn't show up at all".
"Hotels are having the same issues when public transport is being called for their clients to get to the airport on time - the transport is just not showing up," he said.
Mr Ali said it would be fantastic to be able to have more vehicles from his company servicing the region, especially Albury airport, so passengers were not relying solely on taxi pickups.
"We've spoken to the airport to offer our services so passengers have the option of (my firm) for the convenience to get to places on time," he said.
"We're in the process to get approval by Albury Council, but have placed our flyers inside the airport so people know there is reliable transport available."
Transport for NSW said there were about 21 NSW taxis along with ride-share and hire vehicles in the region.
"The Point-to-Point Commissioner's priority is the safety of passengers and drivers, and the commissioner's team have not received any complaints of this nature in the area to date," a spokesperson said.
Mr Ali, who previously worked as a taxi driver, said the demand was growing therefore more means of transport were needed.
"Uber has been around for years, but it doesn't really work," he said.
"And taxi drivers choose the bigger jobs over the small ones."
Albury visitor Sarah Lock said she waited around 45 minutes for a taxi after getting into the airport late one afternoon.
She said despite being given a ticket on the plane that made her believe she would have first pick for a taxi, on arrival she found herself waiting in line with about 20 other passengers.
"After a long flight, you'd expect there to be more taxis waiting to drop people off," she said.
"But myself and many other people were waiting. Drivers seemed dissatisfied and took their time."
Albury resident Linda Wheller said she once waited more than an hour for a taxi and in the end it didn't show up.
"I'm a disabled woman, so to have to wait for such a long time was disappointing," she said.
"My back hurt and it was cold, and I had to call my daughter to come pick me up."
The council worked with Transport for NSW as part of the 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program to facilitate a public bus stop at the airport.
A council spokesperson said this had been in place since January 25 and was well utilised, with the 909 service providing "a fairly direct route".
"With regards to taxis, we have not received any complaints on this matter," the spokesperson said.
"Further, ride-share and taxis are both privately managed and outside the remit of the council.
"Council has provided a taxi rank at the airport, but we do not manage the actual services."
Mr Ali said he hoped in the future more services could in turn help the community in "every way possible".
