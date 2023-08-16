A vehicle has been destroyed after crashing in Thurgoona on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive about 8.20am.
A white Toyota HiLux appeared to have run off the side of the road before crashing into a pole and trees.
The pole became wedged through the vehicle's bonnet.
The front end was significantly damaged, with damage also visible to the windscreen.
Police are examining the cause.
"Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, Thurgoona, following reports of a single vehicle crash," a spokesman said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District arrived to find a car had hit a tree.
"The 35 year old male driver was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
"Police are inquiring into the cause of the crash."
