The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border this weekend, August 19-20, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unprecedented wraps up its Wodonga season on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Unprecedented wraps up its Wodonga season on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

FIRE UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.