FIRE UP
After three years in development, a remarkable ensemble of six extraordinary actors breathe life into Unprecedented, a landmark new Australian play by multi-award-winning playwright, Campion Decent. Based on coronial inquiry reports, testimonials and submissions to the royal commission, Unprecedented stands as a rallying cry, an urgent theatrical work and powerful tribute to people fighting for their communities. With heart and unexpected humour, the play speaks to the resilience of community, the long road to recovery, and the courage it will take to make change.
LAUGH UP
The 3rd Sunday at 6 is back at Albion Hotel this weekend. It's open to new and aspiring comedians. Free entry, the only cost is an honest laugh. Special guest headliners to close out the night. New and aspiring comedians can contact 3rd Sunday at 6 on Facebook for more details.
LISTEN UP
Sons of Aussie Rock live at Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, August 19, 9pm
Sons of Aussie Rock is a five-piece band with an energy packed show full of faithful recreations of Aussie music's best tracks with legendary Aussie bands including INXS, ACDC, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil, Australian Crawl, Little River Band, along with a special tribute set to John Farnham! This show is absolutely not to be missed.
WALK UP
Pop Up Dog Cafe Albury-Wodonga, Todd's Tasty Treats - 354 Urana Road, Lavington, Saturday, August 19, 8.30am to 2pm
Todd's Tasty Treats have teamed up with Pure Paws Dog Bakery to bring you a Pop Up Doggy Cafe. Pure Paws Dog Bakery will serve up delicious doggy treats such as pupcups, pupcakes, doggy donuts and doggy blondies!T odd's Tasty Treats have a huge range of pet treats, food, toys and accessories. So bring your pooch down for a fun doggy day out!
COOK UP
Community Wood-fired Pizza Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, August 20, noon to 3pm
The pizza ovens are being fired up this weekend. Pack up your pizza bases, sauces and favourite toppings and enjoy a picnic lunch outdoors. There will be staff on hand to help.
TURN UP
Karen Lee Andrews, Yackandandah Public Hall, Saturday, August 19, 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Arts Yackandandah presents Karen Lee Andrews in a special event this weekend. Surrounded by music her entire life, Andrews' career to date has largely revolved around classic soul and rhythm and blues. The influence of soul, gospel and Andrews' Polynesian background continues to inform the music she creates. Her songcraft is built on a thorough knowledge of blues, gospel and soul music and motored by an undeniable hunger to connect. Andrews mostly tours as a formidable trio, teaming up with Yanya Boston on drums and Adam Ventoura on bass. This dynamic band is exhilarating to witness! Doors open 7pm.
PICKLE UP
What's pickling this month at the Almar Farm, 151 Bretton Road, Splitters Creek, Saturday, August 19, 1.30pm to 4.30pm
If you love pickled veggies and want to learn how to make them yourself, then you won't want to miss our seasonal pickling and fermenting workshop on the Almar Farm. After a quick farm tour of the Almar Farm, you'll pick all the produce you need to pickle, preserve and ferment. You'll learn all about the pickling and fermentation process and discuss the benefits of these old age methods. You will make pickled carrots, cauliflower, kohl rabi and beetroot and sauerkraut. Jars and produce included in the price. Bookings: Eventbrite.
STOCK UP
Self Made Market - Winter Series, Junction Square Wodonga, Sunday, August 20, 9am to 1pm
Farewell winter with the third and last in the winter series of markets! Good food, good shopping and good vibes! Meet your friends at Junction Square in Wodonga on Sunday from 9am!
WALK UP
Winton Wetlands Tour, Saturday, August 19, 8.15am to 5.30pm
Across the Arts Yarrawonga-Mulwala presents a full day tour featuring a stunning excursion around the Winton Wetland along with a visit to Benalla to explore the street murals and Arts Gallery, the Southern Aurora Memorial Mural, the Dookie Flower Gathering Gum Tree and to the recently completed Katamatite Silo Art by Tim Bowtell. The tour begins and ends in Yarrawonga with the bus pick up and drop off at the Shire Hall bust stop. Lunch will be at the Makoan Hub around 11.45am. Bookings: TryBooking
SIP UP
Tumbarumba Winter Bazaar, Cinema: Cafe: Books, Saturday, August 19, 10am to 2pm
The Snowy Valleys region is ready to showcase its finest local talent, culinary delights, and creative expressions at the inaugural Tumbarumba Winter Bazaar. This seasonal event promises an immersive experience that celebrates the vibrancy and spirit of our community through music, food, friends and creativity. Sip on a mug of winter soup or mulled wine, toast a marshmallow on the firepit or sample some local Tumbarumba wine and gin. Bring your beanies and winter woollies and enjoy live music under the gazebo.
