If you love pickled veggies and want to learn how to make them yourself, then you won't want to miss our seasonal pickling and fermenting workshop on the Almar Farm. After a quick farm tour of the Almar Farm, you'll pick all the produce you need to pickle, preserve and ferment. You'll learn all about the pickling and fermentation process and discuss the benefits of these old age methods. You will make pickled carrots, cauliflower, kohl rabi and beetroot and sauerkraut. Jars and produce included in the price. Bookings: Eventbrite.