Wodonga's youngest player says he tries to replicate his father's mantra in every game.
Coen Ainsworth doesn't turn 17 until December and is only in year 11 at school.
The son of the Bulldogs' games record holder Keith, who played 258 games after debuting in 1990, Coen played his second senior match in the 15-point win over Wangaratta Rovers last Saturday.
Keith Ainsworth was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2017.
"Dad's helped me a lot over the years with all his little tips and tricks," Coen suggested after the win.
"The main thing that stands out is dad said, 'never die wondering, he always says that, try until the end'."
And the 178cm, 70kg youngster needed to do just that as Rovers tried their best to derail the Bulldogs' finals dream.
Ainsworth clocked up 14 touches, including six contested possessions and four score involvements.
He had a running shot from 38m midway through the second quarter, but just wasn't able to nail it, although the behind pushed the lead beyond four goals.
But Rovers launched a fightback in the third term, kicking four of their overall nine goals, so Ainsworth and his team-mates had to stem the Hawks' frenetic running game.
The teams will almost certainly meet in the elimination final on September 3, but it's highly unlikely coach Jordan Taylor won't play after he re-injured his hamstring last Saturday.
However, the unselfish mentor wanted the club as the spotlight.
"The focus is the players, the community, the Bulldogs have played without me all year, so there's no real difference to the players," he said.
The enormously popular Taylor announced last month he would step down after the season.
