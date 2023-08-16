The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wodonga's Coen Ainsworth impresses in just his second game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Coen Ainsworth had 14 disposals in his second senior game against Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga's Coen Ainsworth had 14 disposals in his second senior game against Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga's youngest player says he tries to replicate his father's mantra in every game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.