Jail in community and 7pm lockout for drunk over his night of unprovoked violence

A magistrate has castigated a young father who unleashed a series of unprovoked assaults during a night out in Albury.
Jordan Blane Beswick attacked a security guard at Soden's hotel who was simply checking his identification, then assaulted the pub's events manager when she came to his aid.
But he wasn't finished there, with the 23-year-old father-of-two punching another patron who tried to break up the melee.
Not long afterwards, Beswick and his brother chased another man and knocked him to the ground before unleashing another flurry of punches.
Albury Local Court magistrate jailed Beswick for two years and two months when he appeared on Wednesday, August 16, for sentence on two assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company charges and two of common assault.
But Beswick will get to serve the sentence in the community by way of intensive corrections order.
The court heard Beswick was eligible for such an order only because he had moved to NSW from his home in the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh.
He was now living in a caravan in Albury.
Ms McLaughlin said it was "somewhat inexplicable" that Beswick, who pleaded guilty in late July, could have committed such violence given he was so young, had a good work history and had not been in trouble before.
She noted how a sentence assessment report revealed Beswick, who had limited recollection of the assaults because he was highly intoxicated, had insight into his offending and had stated he was aware of the fear he would have created in his victims.
But Ms McLaughlin said the offending was more significant than that.
"It would have been far more than fear given the nature of the injuries (inflicted)," she said.
He and his brother were drinking in an outdoor gaming area at the time.
Beswick then punched the man in the head, leaving him with a swollen left eyelid. The guard tried to push him away, then another man in the hotel along with the events manager stepped in to break up the melee.
The brother punched this second man, who was left dazed and bleeding from the nose as he stumbled backwards.
He was also assaulted by Beswick, who pushed and grabbed the woman several times.
The pair were evicted from Soden's and so walked to the SS&A Club, where they approached and got into an argument with a man walking back to his car.
They chased him and punched him to the ground, then continued their attack. He suffered lacerations near both his left and right eyes and one to the right side of his head, causing him to bleed profusely.
Ms McLaughlin said the serious assault on the security guard was aggravated by the fact he was just trying to do his job.
"It was completely unprovoked," she said.
Beswick has been banned from entering licensed premises in Albury after 7pm for the next six months and must also complete 150 hours of unpaid community work.
