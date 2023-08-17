It's not too late to take a trip to the slopes this winter, with a deluge of snow over the past week.
Snow operators say they've benefited from extra tourists this winter, boosting the accommodation, retail shops and restaurants.
Astra Falls Creek proprietor Rosy Seaton said Falls Creek was fortunate to have its main slopes south facing, making it colder and better protected.
"The snowmaking's really topped up the groomed pistes nicely this week," she said.
"It's business as usual, and our accommodation and venues are busy and having a great season so far."
She said cover for off-piste enthusiasts, "might change for the better over the next week".
Ms Seaton said the Traverse Alpine Group was at the heart of all the fun, food and family festivities "and there's more snow on the way".
"I feel since COVID, people are tracking on two extra days and working remotely with a side of skiing," she said.
"Last season was a bumper season post COVID with visitation and more frequent snow falls.
This year even though the snow falls haven't been consistent, it hasn't stopped the volume of visitors.
"August naturally attracts the skiers who have only one thing on their mind and that's skiing.
"The feedback has been the conditions and weather have been perfect, guests are rebooking for next year."
While the last-minute snow dump will provide decent snowfall for Falls, Ms Seaton said it might be uncertain for other mountains "because they've lost a lot of base cover".
