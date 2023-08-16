A mechanic who stole a $480,000 truck and brazenly stole a motorbike on a trailer in broad daylight was caught red-handed.
David Delabertouche, 52, simply hooked up the Triumph motorbike, which was on a trailer, to his distinctive Volkswagen Tiguan during the first offence.
Delabertouche drove off with the items, worth a combined $9000, about 2.40pm.
The incident happened right outside Mr Cartwright's business.
Delabertouche later told Wodonga officers he had taken the bike as it was "owed to him in a past life".
Despite being caught, he committed a far more valuable theft just days later.
A 2022 Kenworth prime mover worth $480,000 was parked at the Twin City Truck Centre on February 24, awaiting a driver to pick it up.
The keys were left under the bonnet, hidden from view, for the driver to collect the vehicle.
Delabertouche, who was on bail for the earlier theft, spotted the Kenworth outside the trucking business about 5am.
He performed a U-turn in the same Volkswagen Tiguan, found the keys, started the vehicle and drove it to Finley.
The truck had a GPS unit attached which meant police were easily able to track it down.
NSW officers arrived at Finley and found Delabertouche with the truck on the Newell Highway about 9.30am.
He had disconnected the gear stick and other components and was taken into custody.
His Volkswagen was found outside the Wodonga trucking company.
The 52-year-old faced charges in both states over the offending.
Lawyer Eva Medcraft told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday her client had been in a drug-induced psychosis at the time.
"Drugs is an issue, I've spoken to my client about this and he admits it's been an issue for a very long time," she said.
"His decision making was completely out the window and he totally admits that."
The court heard the offending occurred about the same time of year in which his wife had died several years earlier.
Drugs were used as a coping mechanism.
Ms Medcraft said Delabertouche was a self-employed diesel mechanic.
She said he had been placed on a corrections order in NSW for bringing the stolen truck into the state, and said the same sentence was within range in the Wodonga court.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said "he may face a term of imprisonment yet" and ordered a report ahead of sentencing.
He also said drug test results could assist.
The matter will return for sentence on October 18.
