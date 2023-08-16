The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck worth $480,000 stolen in Wodonga after earlier motorbike theft

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mechanic who stole a $480,000 truck and brazenly stole a motorbike on a trailer in broad daylight was caught red-handed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.