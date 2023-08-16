Wodonga Raiders will look to a 'North Albury' as they try to climb the ladder next year.
The club recently reappointed Marc Almond for a third season and he says there's comparisons between the pair.
North claimed last year's wooden spoon from Raiders on percentage with the one win apiece.
"If you look at what North Albury has done, last year they were getting done convincingly and this year they've added a (Josh) Minogue, (Jackson) Weidemann has played a bit more (from the VFL) and there's four guys out of Wagga and suddenly they've improved dramatically," he reasoned.
"We feel we're in a really similar position to that, we need a key forward to help our young developing Jason Burke when he comes back (from injury), a key back and a midfielder, we don't want to add too many, we want to keep developing the young guys we've got, but we feel three to five in that top bracket and hopefully we'll push up the ladder."
Raiders are battling Myrtleford to avoid the wooden spoon, with both teams again on one win apiece, while North has made a stunning transformation to sit just outside the top five on seven wins.
There's only two rounds left, so it's highly likely the final game will decide the wooden spoon.
Home club Myrtleford will start favourites after last Saturday's gutsy three-point loss to the vastly improved North Albury, while Raiders will be without their best player in Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who had surgery last Saturday for a broken hand.
"We feel like we have (improved), in terms of wins and losses, it's the same as last year, but we got beaten by 100 points several times, this year's it's been only once (by 127 points against Wangaratta on August 5), so we're making inroads, but we've still got to get some time into these young guys and get some support," Almond revealed.
"We'll look to get some guys in from the bush, really talented guys in from the Tallangatta and Hume leagues.
"We can't fix this overnight, if we have the mentality to fix the long-term view of it, I think that's the way to go.
"Our depth is something we need to improve, but our first quarter against Wangaratta was the best we have played for a while, we just can't sustain it because of the age profile of our list.
"It was always going to happen when you get a few injuries."
