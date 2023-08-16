The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wodonga Raiders look to replicate North Albury's rise from bottom

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders' coach Marc Almond will lead for a third season in 2024.
Raiders' coach Marc Almond will lead for a third season in 2024.

Wodonga Raiders will look to a 'North Albury' as they try to climb the ladder next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.