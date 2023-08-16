By his own admission, Brendan Morris' footy career was at the crossroads two years ago.
Morris played juniors for Rutherglen before making his senior debut in 2012 while still eligible for thirds.
But after almost 100 senior matches at Barkly Park and a season with Corowa-Rutherglen in 2018 Morris was contemplating quitting football.
"At the end of 2021, I was ready to give up on football," Morris said.
"I wasn't really enjoying it and I was ready to throw it away because I had had enough and wanted to focus on doing other things.
"But my wife, Shania, came home one day and said 'why don't you try a different club?'
"I had a couple of mates out the road playing for CDHBU so I went out there for a training run."
Fast forward two years and Morris is back enjoying his football at Coreen.
"I've really enjoyed my two seasons at CDHBU," he said.
"It's a terrific atmosphere and the change has been great."
Morris is thriving in the Hume league and has appreciated the bigger grounds compared to the TDFL.
"The biggest difference between the Hume league and the TDFL is the Hume league is a lot more open and you can find a lot more space," he said.
"The TDFL is a lot more congested and tight.
"I like to run, so the bigger grounds probably suit me a bit better."
CDHBU were among the most disappointing sides in the competition last year after slumping to ninth with a 6-11-1 record.
But a change in coach with Kyle Docherty replacing John Pratt over the off-season has sparked a stunning turnaround in the fortunes of the Power.
The Power are not only guaranteed their first finals berth since 2016 but sit third on the ladder with a 11-5 with two rounds remaining.
Morris recalled a team meeting at the start of the season at the local RSL where Docherty delivered a few home truths to the playing group.
"Kyle was assistant coach last year but at the start of this year when he was appointed coach he got us all together at the RSL in Corowa," Morris said.
"He more or less said the aim this season was to play finals.
"But the only way that was achievable was if we all bought in as a group.
"Big 'Doc' outlined his plan for success and encouraged everyone to come along for the ride.
"It's been awesome and probably a bit hard to believe that we are third on the ladder.
"The buzz around the club is huge after not playing finals since 2016.
"But everyone is up and about seeing the club back where it belongs."
The Power host fourth-placed Howlong on the weekend in the match of the round.
It's a big occasion for the club and you could count the times the merged identity has been involved in the match of the round on one hand since 2016.
Adding further spice to the clash several former Corowa-Rutherglen players will come up against their former team-mates.
Morris alongside Nathan Rhodes, Cody Kuschert, Jason Marks and Brent Rose all had stints at John Foord Oval of varying degrees.
Tyson Logie, Jarred Lane, Dylan Cook and Matt Wilson are also former Roos who are now with the Spiders.
Morris said there were a few familiar faces with the Spiders who were former team-mates.
"I played with Matt Wilson, Tyson Logie and Dylan Cook who were all solid O&M players and are now having a big impact with Howlong," he said.
The Power proved no match for the Spiders in their previous encounter this season after conceding nine goals to one after half-time and losing by 10-goals.
But Morris said the Power were yet to field a full-strength side at any stage this year with goal sneak Corey Smith (knee) and dual best and fairest Cal Butler (overseas) both missing large chunks of the season.
"We got a bit of a touch-up last time," Morris said.
"Personally I was fairly ordinary as well after hurting my calf in the warm up.
"From memory Rohan Heasley, Corey Smith and Deaken Clancy all didn't play last time against Howlong and are vital cogs in our side.
"I think we should be at full-strength this weekend so it will be good to give it a red-hot crack and see how we measure up."
The biggest knock on the Power's finals credentials is their record against the other sides inside the top-six.
They have a 1-5 record against the other finals contenders with critics of the merged identity quick to point out that a favourable draw is perhaps behind their lofty ladder position.
"That's a legitimate query but internally we are not too concerned about it," Morris said.
"Personally I feel our best footy can match it with any side in the competition.
"Last quarter fadeouts have been responsible for a few of those losses.
"Holbrook was probably the best example when we were less than two goals down at the last break then they came out and kicked three goals to one in the last quarter.
"Internally we feel this weekend is the perfect opportunity to make a statement and claim a big scalp.
"Third spot is up for grabs and hopefully we can pull a big crowd at Coreen with a finals like atmosphere with the stakes so high.
"Two strong country clubs with big supporter bases, these are the games that you want to be a part of.
"I haven't played finals since the late Karl Jacka was coach at Rutherglen in 2015, so I'm pretty hungry for some finals action."
